WWE’s Charly Caruso has been announced as a host for the new “First Take, Her Take” podcast from ESPN.

The new podcast will feature Caruso with co-hosts Chiney Ogwumike and Kimberley Martin. The first episode drops tomorrow via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Caruso took to Instagram this afternoon to announce the new gig.

“[siren emoji] SOOOOO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE!! [siren emoji] The @espn “First Take, Her Take” podcast is launching this week and it will feature none other than yours truly, along with my girls @chiney and @kimberleymartin! You already know we are going to bring the heat [fire emoji] with our crazy bold takes, insane stories dealing with our jobs in the world of sports, the latest and greatest in pop culture and we will definitely be spilling the tea [tea emoji] subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! Link in bio!! First episode drops TOMORROW [sparkle emojis] oh and go follow @firsttakehertake!”

Caruso was hired by ESPN in October 2018. She noted then that WWE would always be her home, but she was taking on new work with the sports network. She started out giving SportsCenter and ESPN SnapChat updates, and started appearing on First Take in 2019.

You can see Caruso’s full post on the new ESPN podcast project below:

