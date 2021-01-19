The comic-themed promotional poster for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view has been released.

As seen below, the Rumble poster features Jey Uso, RAW Women’s Champion & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, Riddle, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and Keith Lee.

Another image recently released also features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 31 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. You can click here for the current Rumble card with line-ups for the Women’s Rumble and Men’s Rumble.

You can see both images below:

