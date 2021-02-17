NJPW star and Bullet Club member Chase Owens recently spoke with The Straight Talk Wrestling podcast where the Crown Jewel discussed a number of subjects, including why he decided to re-sign with NJPW and what he thinks about the ongoing Bullet Club controversy between its original members and the reunion of the Elite members on AEW and IMPACT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he re-signed with NJPW because they are the best wrestling company in the world:

It’s just the way New Japan takes care of you. Making good money and like I said earlier, they’re the best wrestling in the world so, how are you gonna become the best wrestler if you’re not competing night in, night out with the absolute best?

Thoughts on the Bullet Club controversy from AEW/IMPACT:

Yeah, I’d rather not get into that. I don’t fully agree with them trying to be Bullet Club but I don’t think they’ve actually, like, said they were Bullet Club, you know what I mean? I don’t know. Who knows? This might be something for AEW and IMPACT, New Japan to work together. I don’t know, I don’t hear nothing. But who knows? The only reason I don’t like commenting on it because you know, I’m friends with Tama [Tonga], I’m friends with [Bad Luck] Fale, I’m friends with [Doc] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson and Kenny [Omega] so, and I don’t have a bone in the fight so.

