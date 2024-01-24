Is this the end of Chase U as we know it?

It seems that way!

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw a video segment from Chase University that saw Andre Chase suffering the consequences of his gambling and financial fraud issues.

As a result of the gambling controversy surrounding Chase in the storylines on WWE NXT, debt collectors arrived on Tuesday’s NXT on USA show to take everything from Chase U, including his podium, Duke Hudson’s MVP trophy and everything else Chase U related.

An emotional Andre Chase was consoled by Duke Hudson during this, and the two mentioned that Chase U will be saying their “final goodbyes” on next week’s show.

