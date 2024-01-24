Today was a big day in WWE.

As noted, the company appointed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to its’ Board of Directors and announced a big deal that will see Netflix bringing Raw over in 2025.

WWE held a staff meeting at their offices in Stamford, CT this afternoon.

The meeting consisted of WWE President Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Triple H and the newest TKO Board of Directors member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Paul Heyman was also spotted at WWE’s headquarters today but was not involved in the meeting.

According to PWinsider.com, the meeting was delayed by a few hours but lasted about 20 minutes with all three executives above speaking.

The Rock reportedly did his entire “spiel” and all of the employees popped for it.

We will keep you posted as more details emerge.