Lucha-libre star Chavo Guerrero Jr. was the latest guest on Rick Bassman’s Talking Tough show to discuss a variety of subjects, including why he has not returned to WWE since his departure in 2011. Hear what he had to say on the matter below.

Well, few things. First of all, they haven’t asked. Second of all, I would have to give up too much to sit there and go back to WWE full-time. WWE takes — you have to give up what you’re doing in your life to do that and I have so many other things going on with Hollywood and my own ventures, my own cigar company, my own beer company, my podcast so it’s hard. I think it’d be hard for me to give up everything like that, so with me, I just, I don’t know man. Sometimes you just don’t have the best relationship with them sometimes, and also, I quit there. I left there and sometimes they don’t like when you leave there but that being set aside, it’s all about making money. If we can make money and Vince [McMahon] thinks like, ‘Hey Chavo, let’s bring you back in,’ make him money, make me money then it works out. If it doesn’t then it doesn’t. There’s no hard feelings. It is what it is. Everything that I’m doing now is really because of what I learned from Vince McMahon, so that’s the truth. You know, with TV production and camera work and directing and just everything like that is really learned from Vince. Now I’ve taken it and run with it a little bit but, really the basis all came from Vince.