On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE and WCW veteran Chavo Guerrero talked about a wide range of topics.

This includes Netflix canceling the final season of “GLOW” last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guerrero talked about how he wanted to give closure to the series.

“We wanted that closure at least. We had the scripts all done and all the steps were done,” Guerrero recalled. “We knew where we were going with it, and God, it was gonna be so good. It was going to be very wrestling heavy season, so I was really looking forward to that. All the actresses were looking forward to that because they loved that part.

“They love the acting don’t get me wrong, but they loved getting in the ring because it made them feel strong and badass. We already filmed two episodes and some great wrestling scenes in there, and I brought in Taya Valkyrie to do some stuff. I had Victoria coming in. I had possibly Gail Kim coming in.

“I had some good little nuggets in there, and then when the plug got pulled, man, we were all sad. Some of the texts from from the actresses to me were so sad because there was no closure. We had no goodbye, no wrap party, nothing like that. It just stopped. So hopefully, in the future, if all the fans really really want that, we can do a Netflix movie and get some closure on it, but we’ll see in the future.”