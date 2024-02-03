Chelsea Green wasn’t among those “in the know” regarding Jordynne Grace’s surprise participation in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.

While reflecting on the annual WWE Royal Rumble premium live event from last month at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. during an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the women’s wrestling star admitted she didn’t know ahead of time that the TNA Knockouts Champion would be appearing on the show.

“No, I didn’t [know that Grace was going to be in the Royal Rumble],” Green said. “I was so mad at her. I told her, ‘I can’t believe I was texting you and you didn’t tell me!’ when I say I had no clue I truly [mean it.],” she said. “We all sit around in the locker room and we think, ‘Okay. Maybe it could be this person. Who is a really cool surprise that it could be this year? Who’s kind of in the realm of possibility?’”

Green continued, “She was not even in the realm of possibility, and that’s what makes it so cool. The fact that [we] as a locker room and a roster [were] surprised, I can only imagine how surprised the fans were.”

When asked who from TNA she would like to work with in WWE, Green didn’t hesitate before naming Jordynne Grace.

“Jordynne, easy,” she said. “I love Jordynne. I love her. I think that, in the ring, we really mesh well together. We really hit hard and run fast. That’s the kind of opponent I want and that’s what I want WWE fans to be able to see out of me as well. I want to be able to give them the 5-star matches that they deserve and Jordynne is an amazing opponent to be able to do that with.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.