Chelsea Green made an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Green talked about her experience on Tough Enough in 2015. She finished in fourth place for the females.

“On one hand, I was like, how can I not win this? I’m the only person who knows wrestling. I think what I forgot is that it’s WWE, and they choose the narrative. They choose who they want to look good or to not look good. One thing I will say is, at the time, I just didn’t have the uber sexiness that Mandy (Rose) did. I wasn’t the underdog. I wasn’t Sarah (Logan), but I wasn’t this sexy bombshell like Mandy. I fell somewhere in the middle, and I think that was kind of my downfall. Had I picked a character, had I been the mean girl, or the b*tch, maybe I would have gone farther. That’s just the name of the game in wrestling. I have to say, I really did think that I had a chance of winning it.

What I’m realizing as I get older is that I feel as if they had chosen who the winners were going to be from the start. I was told, I don’t know if you remember the very first episode, but it has me coming off as a b*itch. I walk in, I have a glass of Vodka, and I do all this stuff that I just wouldn’t do, but the producers asked me to do it, so I was willing to do it. Of course, as time goes on, you show your true colors, and my true colors is that I get along with girls. I got along with everybody in the house. You can only fake that so much.”