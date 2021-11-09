During the latest episode of her Green With Envy podcast pro-wrestling star Chelsea Green revealed that a higher-up in NXT told ROH not to hire her shortly after she was released from WWE. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says that someone in NXT called ROH and told them not to hire her:

Since we’re on that topic, a little birdie told me that — now this is juicy… I’m just going to get into it, fuck it. When I debuted at Ring of Honor this summer, someone at the top of the NXT food chain called them to tell them that they shouldn’t hire me. So let me just get this straight. When I got fired from WWE, someone at the top of the NXT food chain called the company who was about to hire me to help me provide food for my fucking family and for myself, and told them not to hire me?!

Says she’s thankful for new opportunities before sending her best to the recent WWE releases:

So this is just me being petty and telling the world a little bit of tea, but I can’t believe a company would fire somebody and then try to block them from getting a job somewhere. Like it makes me sad, really sad. But on the flip side, I’m just so thankful to have had all the opportunities come my way since being released from WWE, and for Ring of Honor for putting faith in me and not listening to the big old fucking machine. I’m just, I’m sad for everyone that’s losing their job. But I am so happy that I was able to be a part of it. So you know what, rant over it. That concludes my wrestling talk for this week and you’re welcome to those nosy nancies who have been wondering what’s going on.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)