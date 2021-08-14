On the latest edition of her Green With Envy podcast pro-wrestling star Chelsea Green spoke about getting breast augmentation surgery without WWE’s permission. Hear is what she had to say:

Said she sent WWE several emails about having the surgery but they kept telling her to wait:

I think I shocked them. I don’t know that they knew how to answer that. I had just been called up to the main roster, which for those of you who don’t know, that means I’ve just been called up to the big leagues. I have been called up to Raw or Smackdown. It was kind of a big deal to be called up to the main roster and then ask for time off, but I knew the trajectory of the next few months and I was not going to be on TV so I wanted to take this time to ask for my boob job. Anyway, I got an email back and it said ‘no, we are going to use you on TV.’ Okay, well, that’s great, right. If I don’t get to get boobs, at least I’m going to be on TV, wrestling, doing my job, doing the thing I love. So, a couple of months go by, and I am not on TV. By this point, I could have got boobs and come back to work. So I won’t lie, I was a little pissed. You know, yeah, I could have got boobs. Yet here I am sitting at home on my couch with no boobs and not on TV. A little bit bitter. But that’s okay, I thought, it’s my time to try again. So I sent another email. To Whom It May Concern; I would like a breast augmentation. Please and thank you, sincerely; Boobless Chelsea Green. No, I’m kidding, but I mean it really was something like that, and I got no response that time. But you know what, when you want something, you try, try, try again. So I sent another email out and this time I cc’d everybody. So, of course, then I did receive another response back again. [It said] ‘No, you cannot get boobs. We are going to put you on TV.’ Okay, okay, you know, they’ve told me this twice so now it must be my time. I’m going on TV. I don’t need boobs, it’s my time to be a wrestling superstar.

Shares the story of having secret surgery without WWE’s consent:

Now you’re probably wondering, did I tell WWE? I was too afraid to put this on the podcast while I was going through my career there and my 90-day non-compete, but now I am done, so I can tell you; No, I got a secret boob job. I never told WWE. I didn’t really tell my co-workers. There are very few people that knew that when I was healing from my wrist, I got a secret boob job. No regrets. I f***ing love them. I have to say, it was very nerve-wracking,” she said. “So we’ll go back to, you know, I was healing my arm. Going into physical therapy with WWE, pretending that I wasn’t also healing from new boobs, for those of you who get new boobs, or have never had new boobs, I guess you don’t realize how intense this surgery is. Some people cannot lift their arms at all. Some people cannot lift their torso at all. Some people cannot twist or go for a walk, or, you know, pick up their cat. Like, it is very invasive if you get your boobs under the muscle like I did. But I signed up for this, I knew what I was getting myself into, and I walked on into physical therapy at the Performance Center wearing a baggy ass sweater with my boobs bandaged to my chest and I pretended like nothing was wrong. I mean, okay, is that the smartest thing to do? Probably not, but at the end of the day I never actually ended up getting in the ring after that so it was totally fine. My wrist took about six weeks to heal, physical therapy-wise, and so did my boobs. They actually went hand in hand. The recovery of my wrist really helped the recovery of my boobs. We slowly eased into doing motions with my arms that also required my chest muscles, so we slowly got into pushups and things like that. So it worked out really well. But yeah, I got a secret boob job at WWE. I have zero regrets, and I love them. If you guys have any questions for me, feel free to shoot me some DMs. I will answer all your questions about boob jobs. If you ever get a boob job, please, please get some good painkillers because that shit hurts. Worth it, though.

