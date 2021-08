WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Moustache Mountain” with the United States Patent and Trademark office. The moniker belongs to NXT UK superstars Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, who work under that name as a tag team, and are former one-time NXT tag team champions. WWE officially made the filing on August 9th, with a full description of what that entails below.

“MOUSTACHE MOUNTAIN™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”