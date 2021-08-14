WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how she named her signature KOD finisher after a song by hip-hop superstar, J. Cole. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she named her finishing maneuver after a song by hip-hop superstar J. Cole:

It came from a J. Cole song, I’m a huge J. Cole fan. It’s one of his songs. It also came from because I wear kiss prints on my gear and that’s my signature thing. When I thought about my finishing move, I was trying to think of phrases that had to do with kiss. ‘Oh, Kiss of Death, KOD, perfect for the finish.’ That’s really where it came from and J. Cole solidified it.

Says Raquel Gonzalez and Shayna Baszler were the hardest stars to hit the maneuver on:

The hardest person to get my hands on to get it, I hit my finish on Raquel (Gonzalez) one time at a live event and that girl is strong. It was two strong people trying to work against each other. Also, I would say Shayna (Baszler). In NXT, it was so hard to get my hands on her and try to hit my finish and get that win. I never got the 1, 2, 3 on it.

How she can’t do a top rope move without flipping:

I gotta steal Montez Ford’s frog splash. He has the best frog splash in the business. The reason I want to steal it is because I can’t do it, which is crazy. I can do a 450 off the top rope, but I can’t just jump in the air and not do a flip. I have to do a flip. He gets so high that I would go up and be like, ‘Ahhh.’ His frog splash is so high and he comes down so hard on people that he flips. Nobody is kicking out of that.

