Chris Adonis has not been contacted by WWE for the upcoming Royal Rumble matchup.

The former WWE star took to Twitter to announce the news, adding that at this point it is definitely not going to happen. His full tweet read, “Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point.”

Adonis, who has been working lately for the NWA and has had stints with TNA in the past, recently stated in an interview that he would love to test the Master Lock against the Hurt Lock, which is the finishing maneuver of former two-time WWE champion Bobby Lashley. You can check out that full interview here.