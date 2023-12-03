Chris Hero made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Hero discussed his history with Claudio Castagnoli as they were a successful tag team in ROH as Kings of Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

On their history:

“I met Claudio Castagnoli in January of 2002. I probably would have met him the night prior at a show in Germany but it was a show in Switzerland for the Swiss Wrestling Federation and he teamed with his partner Ares. They were Swiss Money Holding. They were these Swiss Bankers and then I got to spend some time with Claudio and his partner,” Hero said.

Their friendship:

“We parlayed a thing that started in Chikara, and then we brought it to CZW. We brought it, eventually, to Ring of Honor. We were the Kings of Wrestling. From there, we had a series of matches with Roderick Strong and Austin Aries. We won the [ROH] tag belts. We wrestled the Briscoe [Brothers]. We just had a lot of fun matches,” Hero said.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes