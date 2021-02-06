AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on Talk Is Jericho where he and the Demo God discussed the promotion’s weekly Youtube series DARK, and why it tends to be jam-packed with matchups. Jericho initially states that Khan wants everyone to have an opportunity, while Khan himself adds that there’s a lot of indie talent in the area that is out of work due to the ongoing pandemic. Highlights are below.

Jericho says that Tony Khan wants everyone to have an opportunity:

I really want to express that if anybody watches Dark, which always does a strong rating, a strong number, sometimes people will say it’s two hours long or two-and-a-half hours long. I want to tell everyone the reason for that is, and I’m not just saying this, but, Tony Khan is such a good hearted person that you (Khan) want everybody backstage to have a match and you want everybody backstage to get a payoff.

Khan adds that there’s a lot of indie talent who are out of work because of the pandemic:

We bring in people to give them tryouts and we are giving a lot of independent wrestlers work in addition to the tryout people that we want to get a look at and put in specific matches. There’s other people, we are trying to put the top people from Dynamite in get over matches on Dark. You want to get some local people and keep them working because there’s no independent shows for all these people around Florida and Georgia like there used to be.

