Chris Jericho has been booked for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW has announced that we will hear from Jericho on this week’s Dynamite from Canada. These will be Jericho’s first comments since he brought back his Painmaker persona on last week’s post-Forbidden Door II Dynamite, where he and Sammy Guevara were defeated by Sting and Darby Allin in the Tornado Tag Team Grudge Match main event. Sting blocked a Codebreaker and then made Jericho submit to the Scorpion Death Lock for the finish.

Below is the updated announced card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:

* Chris Jericho will speak

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. opponents TBA in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

