AEW Battle of The Belts VII is reportedly scheduled for later this month.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the seventh AEW Battle of The Belts special is booked for Saturday, July 15 from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The plan is for Battle of The Belts VII to air at 10pm ET that night on TNT, right after AEW Collision goes off the air from the same venue.

Battle of The Belts VII will be the first to air outside of the United States. Tickets are on sale now, and include admission to the Calgary Stampede rodeo on that same day.

The July 15 Collision episode will feature the finals of the Men’s & Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. The finals of the men’s tournament will feature CM Punk or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs or Ricky Starks, while the finals of the women’s tournament will feature ROH Women’s World Champion Athena or NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue or Ruby Soho or Britt Baker.

Below is our AEW Battle of The Belts Viewership Tracker:

Battle of The Belts I, January 8: 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 key demo rating (Taped episode on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts II, April 16: 527,000 viewers with a 0.18 key demo rating (Taped episode on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts III, August 6: 437,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating (Taped episode on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts IV, October 7: 317,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

Battle of The Belts V, January 6: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

Battle of The Belts VI, April 7: 415,000 viewers with a 0.14 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

