The Independence Day edition of WWE NXT will air tonight on the USA Network via tape delay as the show was filmed last Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. You can click here for full spoilers on tonight’s show. We will still have live coverage of tonight’s taped broadcast at 8pm ET.

It looks like will open tonight’s show, while Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp in the inaugural NXT Underground Match will be the main event. Below is the non-spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

* Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

* Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

* Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal

* Bron Breakker will reveal what’s next for him

* The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) in a Losers Leave NXT Match

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp in the inaugural NXT Underground Match. Gable Steveson will accompany Thorpe to the ring

* Appearances by Dana Brooke, Ilja Dragunov, Cora Jade, Joe Gacy and Ava, Ivy Nile

