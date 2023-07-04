Tonight’s Independence Day edition of WWE NXT will air on the USA Network via tape delay. The episode was filmed last Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but we will still have live coverage of tonight’s taped broadcast at 8pm ET. Below are full spoilers for tonight:

* Blair Davenport defeated Roxanne Perez

* Mustafa Ali defeated Tyler Bate

* Kelani Jordan defeated Tatum Paxley. Dana Brooke accompanied Jordan to the ring. After the match, Cora Jade came out and cut a promo on Kelani and Brooke

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Jacy Jayne. After the match, Jayne attacked Valkyria and ripped apart her wings that she uses in her entrance.

* Javier Bernal came to the ring and cut a promo on Von Wagner before their scheduled match, and also insulted the crowd. Von and Mr. Stone came out and Von beat up Bernal at ringside. Von went to powerbomb Bernal on the announce table but Stone stopped him, then Stone stopped him from tossing Bernal over barrier. Von ended up powerbombing Bernal through the announce table

* The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) defeated The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) in a Losers Leave NXT match. Joe Gacy and Ava came out with The Dyad, while Ivy Nile came out with The Creeds. Gacy was ejected during the match, and Ivy fought with Ava towards the end. At one point a masked man in a red hoodie came down from the crowd and hit a headbutt on Julius while the referee was distracted, allowing The Dyad to hit their double team finisher on Julius for the win

* Bron Breakker cut a promo on how he was in the most seen NXT match in two years, against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. He also bragged about some of his other NXT matches, including the win over LA Knight in LA’s TV debut. Bron asked what’s next but Ilja Dragunov came out and they had words. A brawl broke out until referees and other wrestlers pulled them apart

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Damon Kemp in the NXT Underground Match. Thorpe won via referee stoppage. Gable Steveson came out with Thorpe. The ring had no ropes or turnbuckles, and several wrestlers surrounded the ring. The only ways to win were submission, TKO and referee stoppage. After the match, Thorpe and Steveson posed together until one of the ringside wrestlers tried to get in Steveson’s face. Steveson ended up taking out a few of the wrestlers with suplexes. Steveson and Thorpe celebrated and posed together to end the show

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT

