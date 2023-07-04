Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about TNA Wrestling not doing more with Christopher Daniels:

“Oh yeah. He was the best-kept secret in the company that that kid could do anything. I’m not gonna lie to you about this. He was just about every bit as good as AJ once, uh, he really did. He was a heavyweight wrestler. He was an X-Division wrestler. He could talk on the microphone just as well as anybody else. He had all the skills to be a main event wrestler for the WWE. He really did. And I’m not sure why it never occurred for him. Chris was always underutilized no matter where he went.”

