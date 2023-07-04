The Logan Paul vs. Ricochet rivalry is set to continue at WWE SummerSlam.

As noted earlier this week, word coming out of WWE Money In the Bank was that a “showcase” match was booked for Paul at SummerSlam. This was seemingly clear on last night’s RAW, but word now, via Wrestling Observer Radio, is that Ricochet will be Paul’s opponent for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit.

It was noted that the big Money In the Bank table spot with Paul and Ricochet was supposed to be this big viral moment to further the feud and while the spot was a hot topic of discussion with lots of eyes on it, the outcome was not exactly what WWE officials had in mind, like what happened at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. Instead of giving Paul a marquee match at SummerSlam, the idea is to showcase him in an athletic contest and Ricochet is the perfect opponent for that.

The big angle will now be shot on next week’s RAW from Buffalo. As noted, Ricochet addressed Paul on last night’s RAW and challenged the YouTuber to meet him in the ring face-to-face next week. RAW also featured post-MITB footage of Paul and Ricochet brawling backstage, which you can see below.

On a related note, Paul and Nina Agdal are now engaged to be married. Paul popped the question to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model in Italy this weekend, not long after competing at Money In the Bank in London. They began dating in June 2022.

Whoa!@KingRicochet just called out @LoganPaul for a face-to-face confrontation next Monday night on #WWERaw! How will the Social Media Megastar respond? pic.twitter.com/O6ns4sui3f — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2023

