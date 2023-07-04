Logan Paul will return to WWE RAW next week to continue the rivalry with Ricochet.

As we’ve noted, Paul is reportedly planned to have a “showcase” match at WWE SummerSlam in August. Paul’s big table bump with Ricochet from WWE Money In the Bank was shown on last night’s RAW, along with backstage footage of Paul and Ricochet brawling backstage in London. Ricochet was interviewed, and said Paul can hang in the ring and he respects that, but he can’t respect Paul getting in his face because it just wasn’t his night. Ricochet then challenged Paul to meet him in the ring face-to-face next week.

Next Monday’s RAW will also see Drew McIntyre wrestle his first match since WrestleMania 39 as he teams with Matt Riddle to take on Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

McIntyre returned at Money In the Bank and took out all of Imperium after WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Riddle. On this week’s RAW, Riddle defeated Vinci but was attacked after the match until McIntyre made the save. McIntyre later agreed to team up with Riddle to take out Imperium next week. McIntyre vs. GUNTHER is planned for SummerSlam.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match was also announced for next week, along with Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark.

Below is the current card for next week’s RAW from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

* Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face in the ring

