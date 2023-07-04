Monday’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW saw Brock Lesnar return to continue the feud with Cody Rhodes. RAW opened with an in-ring promo from WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who was interrupted by Rhodes. Before Rhodes could get his second word out, the music hit and out came Lesnar with a smile on his face. Rhodes rushed out of the ring and met Lesnar on the aisle and they began brawling down to ringside, and then into the ring. The fight continued until Rhodes blocked the F5 and came back with a Cody Cutter from out of nowhere to send Lesnar to the floor to recover. RAW went to commercial as an angry Lesnar stared up at Rhodes in the ring.

Rhodes later spoke with Jackie Redmond and said he’s a man of his word as he said he’d be waiting for Lesnar, and here he was, so welcome back Brock. Cody said Lesnar broke his arm and busted his face, so there is no way they can coexist. Cody then said he wants another shot at Lesnar, and he will fight Lesnar any night, every night.

It was reported mid-week in the lead-up to Money In the Bank Weekend that Lesnar was traveling to London for an angle with Rhodes to build to their SummerSlam match. Lesnar obviously did not appear and was not in London. Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio clean and while many fans expected Lesnar to attack, he never came out.

In an update, a new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that plans for Lesnar changed before Money In the Bank due to the surprise returns of John Cena and Drew McIntyre in London.

It was noted that WWE officials felt like Lesnar’s return at Money In the Bank would be diminished after additional surprises that night.

The Lesnar vs. Rhodes rubber match is planned for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit. A stipulation is expected for SummerSlam but there’s no word yet on what that will be. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the stipulation has not been decided on.

Rhodes defeated Lesnar at WWE Backlash on May 6, but then Lesnar got a win back at WWE Night of Champions on May 27.

