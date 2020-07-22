Chris Jericho Announces “Triple Whammy” Cruise Has Been Postponed Due To COVID-19

It was announced earlier today on Twitter that the Chris Jericho “Triple Whammy” Cruise, which was set for February 2021, has now been postponed until October 21-25th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the announcement, along with the new details, below.

After careful consideration and caution for everyone’s health and safety, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the Triple Whammy. We will now sail Oct 21-25, 2021 from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island.

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy is setting sail for the third round of the most exciting vacation experience to ever hit the high seas! Join the Friends of Jericho community as we take over an entire ship and sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island October 21-25, 2021 on Norwegian Jewel. The history-making event includes wild wrestling matches, rockin’ musical performances, activities with onboard talent, live podcast recordings, paranormal activities, comedy shows, and so much more. Get pumped for your best vacation ever with your cruise captain Chris Jericho and a ship full of like-minded friends and fans!

Grab your crew, your sunglasses, and your favorite wrestling shirt and prepare for non-stop action and fun during this unique four-day event. From the wrestling ring on the Pool Deck to never-before-seen activities, live band performances, and a few thousand ragin’ fans living it up together on the open seas – the world has never seen anything else like Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy!