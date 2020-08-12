Chris Jericho Celebrates AEW Dynamite Defeating WWE Raw In The Key Demographics

AEW superstar and leader of the Inner Circle took to Twitter early this morning commenting on how last week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT outscored this past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in the key demographic ratings. The Demo God writes, “Wow! #AEWDynamite beat #WWERaw in the coveted overall 18-34 #Demo in ALL 3 hours this week, .29 to .22! #DemoGod @AEWrestling @wwe.”
AEW vs. NXT viewership ratings are a weekly discussion amongst the pro-wrestling industry, with AEW on a four week win streak since their Fight for the Fallen special. WWE’s main roster programs (Raw and SmackDown) are both seeing a slight bump in viewers over the last couple weeks as well on their road to SummerSlam.
