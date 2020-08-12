Liv Morgan Defends the Idea of Using Dancers on RAW Underground

Liv Morgan took to Twitter last night and commented on why she supports the idea of the RAW Underground dancers.

As noted on Tuesday, WWE apparently pulled the three stage dancers from RAW Underground. The women were used during Week 1, but were not seen this week. This came after criticism from fans, and a few wrestlers on Twitter – Lance Storm and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa). Liv noted on Twitter this week that she missed the dancers and would like to see them brought back.

Liv posted a follow-up tweet last night and said the dancers didn’t hurt anything, and empowered the women.

“We have come so so far in the evolution.. And with no signs of slowing down I don’t think it is in any danger. Showing beautiful women proudly dancing (believe it or not, huge money making profession [money face emoji]) doesn’t hurt anything. Empower all women,” Morgan wrote in response to a fan who said the dancers were a large step backwards from the Women’s Evolution in WWE.

You can see Liv’s full tweet below:

We have come so so far in the evolution.. And with no signs of slowing down I don't think it is in any danger. Showing beautiful women proudly dancing (believe it or not, huge money making profession 🤑)doesn't hurt anything. Empower all women https://t.co/rcuuyhiVbU — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 11, 2020

Hey .. #RawUndwrground… can we bring back the dancers next week ? — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 11, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.