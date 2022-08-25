Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cleveland featured former world champion Chris Jericho confronting Daniel Garcia following their disagreement on last week’s show. Jericho demanded an apology from Garcia for stopping his attack on Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon would join Jericho and Garcia in the ring, leading to Garcia shoving Jericho down and heading backstage. Afterwards Jericho and Danielson traded some words with each other, which led to the Demo God challenging Danielson to a singles-match at ALL OUT on September 4th.

"You're a WRESTLER." Bryan Danielson tells Daniel Garcia here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qdSX1gznmb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) or Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) or United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) or House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) or The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and/or 10)

Casino Ladder Match

Participants TBA

Winner to receive future World Title shot.

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AEW, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson