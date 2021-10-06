AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Reinvented about a number of different topics, including his thoughts on top NJPW superstar Will Ospreay and whether the Aerial Assassin will ever step foot into an AEW ring. Highlights are below.

Says he gaged Ospreay’s interest in joining AEW when they were first starting:

“I’d love to see Will in AEW. I actually called him way way back when we were first starting out to see what kind of interest he had. I think there are a lot of guys that want to work in Japan and spend time there, I know because I was one of them. I’ve been to Japan over 60 times in my career. There will come a time when Will decides he wants to work in his own country, I know he’s English, but in America, that idea is much more similar to England than Japan is.”

Thinks Ospreay will eventually work in AEW:

“There’s something to be said about being a world-wide television superstar. You won’t get that working for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s great to be there, but the real big leagues lie in America. I would love to see Will working in America and I think at some point, that will probably happen.”

