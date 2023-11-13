Another trademark has been secured by Chris Jericho, who filed an application for “The Jericho Era” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The filing, made on November 12 by Michael E. Dockins on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc, covers the use of the term for clothing and merchandise purposes. Here is the description:

“Mark For: THE JERICHO ERA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Wednesday’s Dynamite will feature a Like a Dragon street fight between Kenny Omega, Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight facing off against Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita.