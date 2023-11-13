Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the Haus of Wrestling report that Tony Khan turned down having talks with The CW Network last year for a potential ROH TV deal in favor of focusing on AEW’s deal as he felt that he has more leverage with the looming AEW TV deal out there.

“I can see both sides of that,” Bischoff stated. “You know, part of me would probably lean towards diversifying and using a show to get on CW, because you just don’t want to be in a position. Trust me when I tell you where all of your eggs are in one basket. In anything, whether it be stocks or real estate holdings or licensing deals with television studios. You know, you want networks. You want as much diversification as you can get. And you know, that’s one of the things again, on Strictly Business, we talked about at length was how you look at WWE now and they’ve got. An exit lined up on a network. You’ve got SmackDown lined up on cable and potentially Raw lined up on a streaming platform. It makes more sense now than it ever has for that very reason. Because now you’re diversified. You’re not putting all of your eggs in one basket or even two. Now, you’re spread across three opportunities. And you’re Nick Khan, and you’ve been led to believe, or you just believe, that CW is making an attempt to grow its audience. There’s nothing wrong with being a big fish in a small pond, especially if that big fish is NXT, which is your third-string brand. And now you’ve got a foothold in the network. It’s pretty smart. And if I were Tony in that position that he theoretically was in or supposedly was in with CW, I think I would have planted a flag just for the diversification. And because it gives you leverage in future negotiations because TBS would know that you have other viable opportunities. I think that would have been a smart move. But I also understand the play that he would make and want to have as much. So I see it both ways, but if I would have had to make a decision in Tony’s shoes, I would have diversified.”

Bischoff continued, “Yeah, but he didn’t make that billion dollars. I mean, we’re talking about business. You don’t think some of these billionaires then [that] implies that he has the vision and the experience and the entrepreneurial, you know, qualities and all of the things that it takes to become a billionaire. Tony inherited. Tony inherited his money. He didn’t make his money. And that’s important when you’re talking about a judgment like we were just talking about in context.”