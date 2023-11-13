Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Roanoke, VA at the Berglund Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark
Jey Uso defeated JD McDonagh (w/ NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio)
Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso
WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Sami Zayn
Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz
LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller
WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre