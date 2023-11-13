Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Roanoke, VA at the Berglund Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Jey Uso defeated JD McDonagh (w/ NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio)

Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso

WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre