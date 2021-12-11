A big story that has been circulating over the last few days was the hospitalization of top AEW superstar Chris Jericho, who while on tour with Fozzy contracted a non-covid medical condition that forced the shows to be canceled and the Demo God to seek top care treatment.

Good news today. The former AEW world champion put out a photo on Twitter showing that he has been released from the hospital and looks to be in good health. He writes, “Back on the streets…”

It is currently unknown if Fozzy will continue with their tour now that Jericho is healthy. They have one final date in London (December 12th). See his tweet below.