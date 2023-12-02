Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at a pro wrestling event in Vietnam this weekend.

The AEW star turned up at the VPW event in Vietnam this weekend for an appearance.

Video footage of the appearance surfaced on TikTok shortly after the show. It is currently unknown whether or not Jericho spoke to the crowd, however he did get in the ring.

Jericho recently covered the story of Vietnam Pro Wrestling during an episode of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast.

Check out Chris Jericho’s surprise VPW appearance below.