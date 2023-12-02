Julia Hart is #AllElite.

Even if she never got the “#AllElite” graphic treatment.

Fightful Select is reporting that although it was never publicly announced, the reigning TBS Women’s Champion was signed to a full-time contract with AEW.

Hart is reportedly one of many talents who moved from per-date deals to full-time contracts with AEW that were never acknowledged with the usual “is #AllElite” graphics released on the company’s various official social media outlets.

The House of Black member who previously worked as the valet for The Varsity Blonds group was originally working on a per-date deal with All Elite Wrestling.

She became a regular for AEW during the pandemic era-shows, working consistently on AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite before joining the aforementioned Varsity Blonds group.

It’s worth noting that not all wrestlers who have appeared on the official AEW roster page have been under full-time contracts with the company. This includes Chavo Guerrero Jr., Jake Atlas and others. Peter Avalon is currently on the roster page despite not being under a full-time deal with AEW.