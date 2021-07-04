AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho recently spoke with the Gresh & Keefe show to promote his new book (The Complete List Of Jericho) and talk all things pro-wrestling, including what his dream feuds were and who was his favorite tag team partner. Highlights from the interview are below.

Some of his dream feuds that never happened:

I think the Hart brothers for sure. I’m talking about Bret Hart or Owen Hart. Both of those guys I never got to wrestle. Owen passed away before I got into WWE, and I wasn’t at the level to wrestle Bret before he got injured, before his career was done. The other one is The Undertaker. I worked him a few times and we always had great matches, but we just never really had a long feud.

Says Big Show (Paul Wight) is his favorite tag team partner of all-time:

My favorite tag team partner of all-time — and you can see that in The Complete List of Jericho, I have my top ten tag team partners, etc — is always the Big Show.

