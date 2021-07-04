WWE issued the following press release announcing that tomorrow begins nWo week, which will see a week of programming commemorating some of the legendary factions biggest moments, including their inception at Bash at the Beach 1996. Check out the full details below.

On July 7, 1996, Hulk Hogan uncorked the Leg Drop heard ‘round the world on “Macho Man” Randy Savage, joined forces with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, and announced the formation of The New World Order.

With that, the sports-entertainment world would never be the same.

To commemorate The nWo’s milestone 25-year anniversary, join WWE in celebrating nWo Week starting Monday.

The week’s festivities include The Best of The nWo (Tuesday), highlighting the group’s most memorable moments; X-Pac on WWE’s The Bump (Wednesday); and a brand-new episode of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions (Sunday), featuring nWo founding member Kevin Nash as Austin’s guest. All three shows will stream on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

The celebration continues on WWE social channels, with nWo-themed episodes of your favorite YouTube series, like WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, plus Instagram Stories, TikToks, classic videos, photos and more.

It’s just too sweet.