Chris Jericho Says He Knew EVIL Would Be A Future IWGP Heavyweight Champion In NJPW: “Gedo Told Me 18 Months Ago”

AEW superstar Chris Jericho revealed on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream that head NJPW booker Gedo told him 18 months ago that top company star EVIL would be winning the IWGP world title somewhere down the line. Jericho also comments on the brief feud he had with EVIL during his run as I.C. champion.
I’ll tell you something right now. Gedo told me 18 months ago before I wrestled EVIL in Osaka, which I really enjoyed the match. By the way, I enjoyed all six of my New Japan matches. It was just a really cool, magical time,” Jericho admitted. “EVIL was the one kind of wild card. I did not know much about him, but I really enjoyed working with him. I thought he did a great job and Gedo told me, you know, ‘over the next year or so, we’re gonna give him a shot as the champ.’ Lo and behold, they do. They always have a plan there and so does AEW. Trust me, I’ve always got a plan.
EVIL became the promotion’s top champion after defeating former stable-mate Tetsuya Naito at this year’s Dominion. Check out Jericho’s full episde below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
