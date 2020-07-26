Dominik Set To Confront Seth Rollins On Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

WWE issued the following press release announcing that Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik will be appearing on tomorrow’s episode of Raw to confront Seth Rollins after the Monday Night Messiah took out Mysterio’s eye at Extreme Rules. Details can be found below.

After a grotesque victory over Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins declared that no one was left to “stand in the way of the greater good.” But there’s one more man willing to defy The Monday Night Messiah.

Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik, is coming to Raw to confront Rollins this Monday night.

The Black Hand of Raw defeated Rey Mysterio at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, extracting his eye in the disturbing, first-ever Eye for an Eye Match. The next night, Rollins said Raw was now “free to fulfill its potential,” and he drew the ire of Aleister Black after blaming the WWE Universe and Rey Mysterio himself for Rollins’ actions.

But Black, too, suffered the wrath of Rollins and Murphy, who targeted his arm in a vicious attack after their one-on-one match.

With The Monday Night Messiah having taken out his father, Dominik is sure to be less than cordial. But can he avoid a similar fate?