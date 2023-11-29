Chris Jericho jokingly jabs at the latest round of viewership ratings for AEW and WWE.

As noted on our social media, the November 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite actually beat the November 24th episode of WWE SmackDown in viewership and key demo ratings. However, this only happened because SmackDown was airing on FS1 for the holiday weekend rather than in its traditional spot on FOX.

The November 22nd AEW Dynamite actually outdrew the November 24th WWE SmackDown in viewership. For context, SmackDown did not air on FOX as it traditionally does and instead aired on FS1. Dynamite on TBS: 845,000 viewers

SmackDown on FS1: 789,000 viewers FS1 and TBS are roughly… — Wrestling Headlines (@WrestlHeadlines) November 28, 2023

While many probably looked past this statistic Jericho used it to comment on the current state of AEW. The former world champion took to X (Twitter) and writes, “But I thought the sky was falling!!?? @aew” in response to a tweet that shared this information.

But I thought the sky was falling!!?? @aew https://t.co/YcIOo3fiaN — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 29, 2023

Jericho’s punch was short-lived as the viewership for this past Monday’s WWE Raw dropped and showed a huge increase in viewership thanks to the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk. You can check out those numbers here.