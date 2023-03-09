Chris Jericho discusses his career as an actor.

The Ocho appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast to discuss his work on the recent horror film Terrifier 2, a project that was so grotesque it made audience members vomit. The JAS leader also spoke about receiving an offer for a Hallmark movie, one that he feels would have been silly to turn down. Highlights can be found below.

On his work on Terrifier 2:

I did a movie a few years ago called Terrifier 2. This movie came out in the fall and Art The Clown is the big killer. It’s so violent, it was in theaters for one day. Somebody threw up, that got around, this thing ended up being in theaters for a month and it ended up making $10 million on a $200,000 budget. I was in this movie, I was a big fan of Terrifier 1, and I was in Terrifier 2. ‘Oh, I got an offer to do this horror movie.’

How he got an offer for a Hallmark Movie:

I was just reading an offer, which as you know in Hollywood, an offer means they’re giving you the part, for a Hallmark movie. How the fuck am I in a Hallmark movie? How did Terrifier 2 lead to a Hallmark movie? ‘Well, he did pretty good in that.’ The point is, why wouldn’t I do it because it might lead to something else. ‘I want to be a Hollywood movie star,’ no, but I like acting and if the Hallmark channel calls, why wouldn’t I give it a try?

Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara will be challenging the House of Black for the AEW Trios Championship on next week’s AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg. The match will also feature The Elite.

