Paul Wight wasn’t always going to be the partner for Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi for the “Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight” against The Don Callis Family.

Brian Cage wasn’t always going to be the partner for The Don Callis Family, either.

During a recent episode of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, the AEW star revealed the back-story behind the gimmick match on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

“The idea, at first, was to be Kota, Jericho, Kenny, and maybe somebody that would turn to join us,” he said. “I don’t want to spoil that now, former partner of mine, who we were going to bring over to the good side, and that would be against the Don Callis family which would be Takeshita, Hobbs, Fletcher, and Sammy Guevara.”

Jericho continued, “I just thought, if Hobbs is so big and so bad, who could we bring in that is on the roster that we haven’t done much with, and that would be Paul Wight. People were like, ‘Ah, Paul Wight blah blah blah.’ It was a one-shot thing for Paul to come back. Being the big man, who is bigger than Hobbs, and then he has other ideas and things he wants to do. I thought it was perfect. It really worked out great to have the match of the Golden Jets, Kenny and Jericho, and Kota Ibushi and Paul Wight against Don Callis Family. Sammy is still not cleared from his concussion, we’re hoping he is able to come back soon but in the meantime, we had some ideas, maybe get Zack Sabre or Jeff Cobb or Minoru Suzuki. We decided on Brian Cage, which I think was the best choice.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast where Chris Jericho talks more about this at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.