ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has a new AEW contract, but also increased roles and responsibilities with the company.

We noted before how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan revealed to Sports Illustrated that Jericho has signed a new contract that will keep him with the company through 2025. You can click here for Khan’s earlier comments praising Jericho.

In an update, AEW announced this afternoon that Jericho’s contract extension runs through December 2025. It was also noted that his responsibilities within AEW are increasing as the wrestling legend will serve as a Producer and Creative Advisor, in addition to continuing his role as a mentor to younger talent.

Khan commented in the press release, “Chris Jericho long ago cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and we’re fortunate to have his skills, charisma, knowledge and insights in AEW for years to come. Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he’s having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he’ll continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster having the opportunity to utilize one of most creative minds in the history of wrestling.”

Jericho added, “I’ve been with AEW since literally day one, and in the midst of enjoying what is being called a career year for me in 2022 – after 32 years in the pro wrestling business – I am excited and proud to announce the extension of my relationship with AEW and the Khan family. Working closely with Tony Khan every day is a rewarding and stimulating experience from both a creative and a professional standpoint, which has reignited my love for pro wrestling. I don’t think I would still be wrestling at this level or be as passionate about the business if AEW didn’t exist. As a result, I feel a great responsibility to keep AEW the best it can be both inside and out of the ring. Over the next three years, I’m looking forward to not only continuing my work in the ring, but to also focus on my ever-increasing responsibilities outside the ring, including producing, advising and assisting Tony with creative ideas, and providing leadership, encouragement and guidance for our fantastic roster. AEW is a great team – a team that I’m proud to say I’ll be a part of for a very long time.”

Jericho, who has been with AEW since day one and was the inaugural AEW World Champion, will be in action on tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, defending the strap against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle.

