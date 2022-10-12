AEW superstar and former IMPACT world champion Christian Cage spoke with The National Post to hype up this evening’s Dynamite from Toronto, which will be the company’s debut show in Canada.

During the interview Cage discusses how important it is for AEW to do a show in the Great White North, as Canadian fans have been loyal to the company since they launched in 2019. Highlights are below.

Says it is huge, both for himself and AEW, that they are debuting in Canada:

“It’s huge, from a personal standpoint and from a company standpoint, for us to break this new ground in a new country. It’s exciting to be able to get there and be able to bring the AEW product to the Canadian audience who supported us from the very start.”

Why he decided to be apart of AEW and help build a young company:

“Taking this company that’s still in its infancy and helping it grow, watch it grow, be part of it grow. I think it’s a good mix of veteran presence and up-and-coming young talent. All of the ingredients are there to to be successful. I just wanted to be a part of building something great.”