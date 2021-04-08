AEW superstar and former WWE heavyweight champion Christian Cage recently spoke with ET Canada to discuss the differences between his AEW debut and his TNA debut from 2005, as well as what he feels like there is left to accomplish in his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On what he feels like he has left to do in his career:

Yeah, I mean, right now, just to come back and to compete at a high level. If I couldn’t come back and be what I was, if not better, I wouldn’t even attempt this and for me, the only goal that I have is to put on quality matches and to be able to write this final chapter myself. It never sat well with me that I was told that this was done. So now that I’ve been kind of gifted this opportunity to rewrite this final chapter on my own, I don’t take that lightly. So I’m going to go out there and whether I’m working in main events, I’m working for championships, whether I become the champion, that’s all icing on the cake. But for me just to go out there and have quality matches and, at the same time, elevate and help teach the younger generation coming up and make sure that they’re set up for success in the future.

Compares his recent AEW debut to his 2005 TNA debut: