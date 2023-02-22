AEW has confirmed Christian Cage for this week’s Dynamite episode.

Cage will be on the show to speak with Tony Schiavone about his recent return to the company and the vicious assault on Jungle Boy.

Below is the updated card for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona:

* Tony Schiavone interviews Christian Cage

* We will hear from Bryan Danielson

* Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

* Saraya vs. Skye Blue

* The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

* AEW President Tony Khan will have an important announcement

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

* Tag Team Battle Royale with the winners earning a spot in the Fatal 4 Way at Revolution with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and the winners of the Casino Tag Team Royale on the March 1 Dynamite

