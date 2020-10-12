During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Christian recalled a backstage conversation he had with John Cena regarding how good Randy Orton was in the ring. Here’s what he had to say:

Randy, for as long as he’s been in the business, this is — when I was working with him for the World Title in 2011, I remember watching a monitor in the back, and I can’t remember who he was wrestling. I was standing there with [John] Cena and we weren’t really saying anything, and the match ended, and he looked at me, and I looked at him, and I said to John, ‘The scary thing is, he doesn’t know how good he is.’ And Cena goes, ‘He has no clue’, and that’s the thing with Randy – he’s just so naturally gifted at what he does.

He can’t tell you why he does the things he does. It just kind of comes naturally to him, and to see him now take it to even at a different level, even with his promos, and his demeanor, and his performances in the ring, man, it’s just unbelievable.