Tommaso Ciampa recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed that for a long time he felt like his career was ending soon due to his neck, but now he doesn’t feel that way.

Ciampa, who underwent cervical fusion surgery to repair his injured neck in March 2019, noted that instead, he now feels like he just finished the first half of his career because he’s learned to wrestle with the issue and not be in pain. He also said a lot of things changed, from the world, to his life and maturity, which made him open to going to WWE’s main roster.

Ciampa had a viral promo on RAW Talk in late July, which you can see below. He noted in this new interview that there is a lot more creative freedom in WWE now, and he was told to say what he wanted as long as he made the main points. The Miz also encouraged Ciampa to improvise along the way.

Ciampa is currently aligned with The Miz on RAW.

