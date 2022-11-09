In a recent interview with Fightful, CJ Perry, the former Lana, discussed the creative transition that took place in WWE after Vince McMahon retired and noted that Triple H was largely to thank for her success there.

“I think Triple H is a genius,” Perry told Sean Ross Sapp. “He hired me. He was at my tryouts in the beginning of 2013. He paired me with Miro. He guided me so much in the approach of creating, essentially, the character of the Ravishing Russian with the suit, the hair. He was really hands on with that, very hands on with Miro and I. So I will always be grateful for that because people still talk about the tank, still talk about the Ravishing Russia and her accent and her look. So I’m forever grateful for that.”

She continued, “I think he’s brilliant. I think he is a genius storyteller and he understands how to entertain. To give it all. To give what the hardcore fans want to really see, but also what the commercial fans what to see. The great matches, but also the relationship stories and the entertainment. So it’s really cool. It’s really cool to see a lot of his projects and things he was hands on come to WWE now. I think it’s a great shift. It’s exciting. It’s an exciting time for wrestling.”