Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Buffalo was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli defending the Ring of Honor world championship against AAA, ROH, and IWGP tag champion Dax Harwood from FTR.
The bout was a hard-hitting and competitive contest, which saw Harwood put up an incredibly valiant effort against the Swiss-Superman, but in the end Claudio would gain position and land the signature Blackpool Combat Club elbows before getting Harwood to tap to the sharpshooter. He has yet to lose since joining AEW back in June.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
A nasty spill for @DaxFTR! Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/3gFXpFGEa3
A hard-hitting physical battle is being fought here between @DaxFTR and @ClaudioCSRO on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/oq7ZwH8nwp
Heavy strikes and a massive superplex by the champ @ClaudioCSRO! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/j8yNpVAjIV
.@DaxFTR with the slingshot Liger Bomb! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/dobDQunK3g
Counter upon counter by these two men in this #ROH World Championship match on #AEWRampage right now! Tune in to @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/fT47tLUGQc
#AndStill! #ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO retains the title here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/HQ9QA69U1L
