Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Buffalo was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli defending the Ring of Honor world championship against AAA, ROH, and IWGP tag champion Dax Harwood from FTR.

The bout was a hard-hitting and competitive contest, which saw Harwood put up an incredibly valiant effort against the Swiss-Superman, but in the end Claudio would gain position and land the signature Blackpool Combat Club elbows before getting Harwood to tap to the sharpshooter. He has yet to lose since joining AEW back in June.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Heavy strikes and a massive superplex by the champ @ClaudioCSRO! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/j8yNpVAjIV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2022

Counter upon counter by these two men in this #ROH World Championship match on #AEWRampage right now! Tune in to @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/fT47tLUGQc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.